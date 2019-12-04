Dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights

A north Texas community is grieving after a man fell to his death while hanging Christmas lights for his family.

Felipe Gallegos was putting lights on the roof of this home Saturday night when the accident happened.

“We heard a loud noise and I got out and went over to the side of the house,” said wife Alisha Flick, who was sitting the family car with their 17-year-old son at the time Gallegos fell. “He was laying on the concrete, saying ‘Help me, help me.’”

Gallegos was taken to the hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

"My son kept saying, ‘Dad if it hurts just squeeze my hand.’ And he squeezed my son's hand, and then all of a sudden he quit breathing."

He was rushed into surgery but didn't survive.

The community has rallied to support Flick and her son as they try to make sense of life without Gallegos.

"I think that's the hardest part for me, is seeing him struggle with it," she said of her son.

The community has raised more than $40,000 for the family.

The support makes Flick think back to a promise Gallegos made to her. He once told Flick that if anything ever happened to him, they’d be OK.

“With everybody who’s reached out and all the support we’ve gotten, I just tell myself he was right. We’re going to be OK. Everything is going to work out.”

