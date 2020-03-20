Dairy Creme Corner closes less that a week after opening for the season

Less than a week after opening for the weekend, the popular Fairmont ice cream spot has announced they will close for at least two weeks.

In statement from owners Mike and Ali Arcure they said: “During this unprecedented pandemic, we at DCC felt that for us, this was the next necessary step in order to protect our staff and our customers. We look forward to reopening and thank our community and co-workers for their understanding and support. We thank you so much for reaching out to us and hope that you, your family (both at home and at work) continue to stay healthy.”