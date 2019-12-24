Dangerous Trend: Razor blades found in shoe foot holes

Razor blades and sharp objects now being found inside the soles of shoes at a local store in Marion County.

One victim is now trying to warn others to make sure to check before slipping their foot in.

"I was walking up the stairs and I felt something like niche my foot," said victim, Isaac Talkington.

This was the first moment he knew something wasn't right about his new shoes her had just purchased from the store.

He said he..."Took em off, and i just kind of shook em to see what was in it and a razor blade fell out."

A 2-inch, stainless steel razor blade inside the shoe's foot hole

"It did drawn blood, more blood than I was happy with, but I got lucky, especially for wearing them around the house for a few minutes."

Talkington says after posting a warning to Facebook, he received a comment as to what might have happened.

"I got a comment on there. They said people will cut open the plastic packages with razor blade, scalpels, whatever, and they will discard them any place that they can find. That way they're not walking around with it obviously in their hand," explained Talkington.

However, he also says after contacting the store about the incident, they have had other reports exactly the same as his.

"She said this isn't the first time this has happened, they've been found in men's underwear and shoes before. I'ts an ongoing thing, i'ts happened, i guess within the past month or two they've found a couple of them," said Talkington.

I spoke with the store's manager as well as Whitehall police, both say they are aware of the situation and the case is currently under investigation.

Talkington says he still worries for other people, especially young children as he is about to become a father.

"The thing that gets me is my wife is pregnant and I cant imagine my kid, running up, grabbing a pair of shoes and having their foot lacerated or cut."

He says the only thing he can do now is try to prevent any further harm.

"All I can do is tell people about it and try to get the word out and try to stop this from happening, whether it's a preventative measure or stopping someone with malicious intent."