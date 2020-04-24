Davis Medical Center approved to resume elective procedures

A Randolph County hospital has laid out its reopening plans in the wake of Governor Jim Justice’s order allowing resumption of elective procedures.

Davis Medical Center said that it has been approved to resume urgent procedures by the DHHR, after nearly a month of suspensions of non-urgent procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the new modifications include the incorporation of social distancing in their outpatient facilities. We talked to a spokesperson who said that the outpatient facility will have one apparent change.

“We did remove chairs from our waiting rooms to successfully achieve that six-foot distance in between the sittings.” said Tracy Fath, VP of marketing and development for Davis Medical Center.

Another new modification is that all patients will be screened for COVID-19, and will also be required to wear a mask while inside