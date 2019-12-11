Davis Medical Center issues complete tobacco ban

Davis Health System already has a policy prohibiting tobacco and smoking of any kind, but the goal at the Elkins campus is to not only eliminate smoking completely, but to educate its patients and staff.

According to Catherine Chua, medical chief at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, says that the although the tobacco ban has been a policy for quite for some time, it has not strictly been enforced in recent years.

It was Chua who pitched the complete smokeless campus initiative. It will entail three months of rigorous meetings and education for the Elkins staff on tobacco usage.

She hopes that once the policy is fully enforced on March 1, other hospitals in the Davis Health System will follow suit.

"If a healthcare worker has been outside smoking and comes in, and that smell of the cigarette smoke is on that healthcare worker, that could potentially trigger an [asthma] attack for a patient," says Chua.

While staff will be trained in the new policy mostly via meetings, patients who smoke will be accommodated accordingly.

The hospital will provide them with complimentary smoking cessation materials such as Nicotene gum.

"I think that the most important thing is that we are doing this for patient safety, and that's the bottom line," says Chua.

"I've been in medicine for a while. I've seen what happens to people and their families and their children as a direct result from tobacco use ... cancer from tobacco use. I've seen people die from asthma attacks."

Chua says inspiration from UHC and other local hospital's non-tobacco policies contributed to her initiative.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the state quitline of West Virginia has increased by 54 percent in the last two years.