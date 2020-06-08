The Davisson Brothers Band to perform at Sunset Drive-In on June 13th

The Davisson Brothers Band announced their plan to perform a drive-in concert at the Sunset Drive-In on June 13.

"Community. That’s what this is about. We are all in this together,” said Chris Davisson. “We’re excited to be playing the first live band show at a drive-in theater, after what has become the longest tour break we’ve had in our career. People are hurting, and people are craving community. Our lifestyle is based around entertaining people and bringing them happiness. The need for moments of happiness is greater now, more than ever. Social distancing precautions will be taken to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. We can’t wait to get back on stage!”

According to a news release from The Davisson Brothers Band, tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or at the gate. Advance admission is $80 per vehicle, and day-of-show admission is $100.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. The opener is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., with The Davisson Brothers Band scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.

The band is asking fans to remain in their vehicles during the performance. For a superior audio experience, concertgoers may tune into 98.3FM at the venue, to listen to the show in surround sound through their car speakers.