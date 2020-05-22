Daycare worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Fayette County

A daycare worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the Fayette County Health Department said.

The agency made that announcement Friday, saying the case is from a Place to Grow daycare in Oak Hill. The affected worker is not showing symptoms at this time.

All families associated with the daycare have been notified, and the children have been released, according to the health department.

A thorough disinfection of the facility is underway. Close contacts have been quarantined and will be monitored for 14 days.

Fayette County has had 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Health departments continue to encourage social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing a mask in public, if possible.