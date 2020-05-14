Fatality at Federal No. 2 Mine caused by lack of safety and communication policies, MSHA report says

The death of a contractor employee at the Federal No. 2 Mine in Fairview was caused by a lack of safety and communication policies, according to the final report from the Mine Health and Safety Inspection.

MSHA released the report Tuesday. It says James Campbell, 50, was hit by the tractor trailer on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

Investigators say the accident happened the death happened because the company Campbell was with, Country Roads Transport LLC, didn't have an "effective policy or procedure to ensure safe work practices and communications while working around mobile equipment."

Campbell was assisting the driver of the tractor trailer when he was hit, according to the report. The driver did not see Campbell when he hit him. The driver said Campbell was in his blind spot.

Monongalia County EMS transferred Campbell to Ruby Memorial Hospital. He died later that day from his injuries.

Since the accident, Country Road has developed a written procedure to address safe work practices and communications when persons are working around mobile equipment, according to investigators.

You can find the full report in the "related documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).