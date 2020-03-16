Death related to COVID-19 confirmed, Gov. Beshear orders restaurants to close

One person from Kentucky has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the patient was a 61-year-old man from Bourbon County.

During a press conference Monday morning, Beshear said the patient had other pre-existing conditions that deteriorated the man's health.

Gov. Beshear also ordered the state's bars and restaurant dining rooms to close. Carryout and delivery services will continue. Gov. Beshear announcing Monday that his family plans to use delivery services at least three times a week.