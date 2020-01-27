Demand for new housing developments increases in NCWV as supply increases only in some areas

A pair of guard dogs in one Pleasant Valley neighborhood will soon have new neighbors.

That’s thanks to a new housing development under construction on School House Road.

Developments like this aren't exactly common in Marion County. Construction developers say there's a growing need for new housing in the county. Their project represents the start of a new supply.

"We wouldn't be building here if we didn't think there was a market," said David Reitz, owner and operator of Stella Construction. "There's not of a lot of competition in the new construction market here now."

That's not the case everywhere.

In neighboring Harrison County, realtors say one area in particular experiences a healthy housing market in the new decade.

"The housing market in Bridgeport is booming," siad Pam Myers, a realtor with K&M Properties. "We actually have not slowed down. Usually, during the winter, we have a bit of a slump. We haven't had that."

She says more people working in high-paying jobs in Marion County choose to live in Bridgeport as opposed to the Fairmont area, where the housing market isn't as strong.

"It's such a short distance to be able to travel by interstate," Myers said. "I think the majority of people feel like down here there's so much more to offer."

Reitz, however, is optimistic more home construction projects will come to Marion County in the near future. His company currently works on two projects in Pleasant Valley, along with another housing development in White Hall.

"Marion County is a great place to live and raise a family," Reitz said "There are a lot of jobs in the area...People need more (housing) options and better options here."

Those developments, in the Bridgeport area anyway, are in the works.

"They are coming, without a doubt," Myers said. "They're selling out quickly."