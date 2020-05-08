Democratic senators propose $2K monthly COVID payments

(CNN/Gray News) – Three prominent lawmakers have joined forces to propose monthly payments of $2,000 to U.S. residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The money would go to children and dependents, too. The bill is proposed by Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey. “This is catastrophic,” Sanders said in a tweet after the Labor Department announced an April unemployment rate of 14.7% on Friday. “We need to keep every employee on their payroll and guarantee their wages, and provide $2,000 a month to everyone in America for the duration of the pandemic. Period.”

But the legislation is facing a tough climb on Capitol Hill, especially in the Republican-controlled senate.

The payments would be available even if the U.S. resident doesn’t have a Social Security number. That includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes.

Here’s how the payments would work, according to Forbes.

A couple filing jointly would receive $4,000 a month if their adjusted gross income is $200,000 a year or less.

Individuals making $100,000 or less would get $2,000 a month.

People and families exceeding those income limits would receive reduced payments.

Families would also receive $2,000 a month for up to three dependents.

