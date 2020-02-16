Departments team up to provide emergency service during WV 23 road repair

The Shirley Volunteer Fire Department and Middlebourne EMS are working together to provide emergency service coverage to residents living on Route 23. The road is currently shutdown because of a road slip that left massive cracks in the road.

If an ambulance isn’t available Middlebourne EMS will provide one from their station.

Both agencies agreed that an ambulance placed on opposite sides of the road closure would be beneficial to residents in emergency situations.

A post by the fire department asks that if you are experiencing an emergency to call 9-1-1 because e the station does not have crews available at all times.

