Buckhannon woman arrested after driving under the influence of drugs with children in car, deputies say

A Buckhannon woman was arrested after deputies say she drove under the influence of drugs with children in the car Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff's Department pulled over a silver Ford Escape on Morton Avenue.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Morgan Moore.

While deputies were speaking to Moore, she was very excited and showed erratic behavior. She also had dilated pupils and a strong indication of impairment by a CNS stimulant.

Deputies saw a clear plastic baggy inside Moore's wallet. She tried to hide it but handed it over to deputies.

Deputies say they saw what appeared to be methamphetamine residue inside the baggy.

Moore was asked to step out of the car, deputies say. She continued to display erratic behavior by being unable to follow directions to stop reaching into her pockets and trying to get back into the car to look for things.

Three sobriety field test were done, and Moore showed multiple signs of impairment, court documents state.

Moore said she snorted methamphetamine at 11 a.m. and smoked marijuana at 3 p.m. that day, according to deputies.

Moore had three children in the car, according to the complaint.

Deputies searched the car and found a small amount of suspected marijuana and a small baggy of suspected methamphetamine.

Moore told deputies she was on her way to deliver suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies took Moore into custody.

Moore has been charged possession with intent to deliver, D.U.I. and D.U.I.with minors.

She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set over $17,000.