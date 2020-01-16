Deputies: Harrison County woman had large amount of meth in backpack

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies say she had a large amount of methamphetamine in a backpack.

According to court documents, deputies went to the Mount Clare Fire Department for a reportedly stolen Chevrolet Malibu Tuesday. The car was located in front of the fire department.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle. They noticed a woman walking around in front of the car, picking up trash.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Courtney Morrison.

Deputies say they also found a man sleeping in the passenger seat.

Morrison said she drove the car to the fire department, according to the criminal complaint. She said her grandmother gave her permission to drive the car.

Deputies had their K9 do an air sniff of the car, according to court documents. The K9 indicated there was a presence of drugs in the car.

Deputies searched the car and found a pink backpack on the driver's seat.

A large amount of methamphetamine inside the backpack, deputies said. A scale was also in the backpack.

Morrison told deputies that it was not her backpack and someone put the bag in there to get her in trouble.

Deputies say they also found a 9mm handgun in the center console of the car that belonged to the man. The man was prohibited from owning a gun.

Morrison has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.