Deputies: Man arrested after setting off explosive during argument

A Buckhannon man is behind bars after deputies say he set off an explosive during an argument Monday.

William Clark, 62, was charged with one count of wanton endangerment involving explosive materials, one count of criminal use of explosive material and three counts of illegal possession of explosive materials.

According to the criminal complaint, Upshur County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding threats leading to possible gunshots. Upshur County 911 dispatchers told deputies a sound similar to gunshots was heard in the background.

The person who made the 911 call told 911 officials that Clark just left the house on Selbyville Road in a green Ford truck, according to court documents. Clark was pulled over on Abbott Road.

Deputies arrived to the scene and spoke with the original caller and three others. The caller said they got into an argument with Clark throughout the evening and heard a loud "boom" outside the house.

Deputies say they took video statements from all four people. They all said Clark was at the house, arguing with a resident, attempting to draw the victim from the house.

Witnesses said they heard Clark yell "if you're not coming out, I got something for you" just minutes before hearing the boom, according to court documents.

Deputies found two more pipes identical to the ones found at the house inside Clark's truck. They also found a long necked lighter and a box containing substances believed to be fireworks, explosives and fuses.

Clark was taken into custody.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.