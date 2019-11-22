Deputies: Morgantown man escapes home confinement

A Morgantown man is behind bars after deputies say he escaped home confinement in October.

According to the criminal complaint, home confinement officers went to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department on Oct. 29 to report that 30-year-old William Morel escaped from home confinement.

Morel had cut off his GPS unit, court documents state. A tamper alert was received just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies say home confinement officers responded to the GPS location in White Park and located the GPS unit with the strap cut.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Morel's arrest.

Morel has been charged with escape. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.