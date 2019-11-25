Deputies: Man filmed minor through hole in bathroom wall

A man was charged after deputies say he was filming minors in his home through a hole in the bathroom wall.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Oliver Matheny was charged with use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct Monday.

In September 2018, Matheny filmed juvenile girls while they were in his home, in the bathroom, deputies say.

Deputies say the juvenile girls did not consent and/or did not know that Matheny was filming them through a hole in the bathroom wall.

The penalty for this charge could be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned in a penitentiary not more than 10 years, or both fined and imprisoned, according to the sheriff's office.

Matheny is being held at North Central Regional Jail on an unrelated charge. He has not been arraigned on this charge.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 and ask for the detective unit.