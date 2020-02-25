Deputies: Man stole car in Morgantown, drove to Fairmont and set it on fire

A man is behind bars after deputies say he stole a car in Morgantown, drove to Fairmont and set it on fire Monday.

Reginald Berry, 25, was charged with arson of personal property in the third degree and receiving and transferring stolen goods.

Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Christine's Hot Spot in reference to a suspicious person complaint, according to court documents.

911 officials informed deputies that a black man approached the place aggressively, saying that he had been mugged.

However, when deputies arrived, they noticed black smoke coming from behind the business.

Deputies say a car was on fire, and a man identified as Berry was laying in front of the door, smoking a cigarette.

Deputies asked Berry what he was doing, and he replied "I did it."

Berry admitted to deputies that he set the car on fire, according to the criminal complaint. He said the car wasn't his.

Berry was arrested. He was taken to the Sheriff's Department for questioning.

While he was being transported, Berry said, "I didn't even know that guy, he left the vehicle running," the complaint states.

Deputies contacted the Morgantown Police Department and learned that the car was stolen from Sheetz in Morgantown.

Berry admitted that he stole the car from Sheetz and drove until he got lost, according to court documents. He stopped at the Hot Spot to find out how to get back to the Interstate, but he dropped the key to the car inside the Hot Spot as he was leaving.

Once he was outside, Berry went back to get the key, but they wouldn't open the door, the complaint says. He then set the car on fire.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.