Deputies: Man tried to run over woman with truck, then tried to light her on fire

A Randolph County man was arrested after deputies say he tried to run over a woman with truck, and then tried to light her on fire on Nov. 21.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a house on Valley Bend Road.

When deputies arrived to the house, they saw a fire burning in the driveway.

A woman who was on scene said 51-year-old William Bishop Jr. left in his truck after he tried to run her over with the truck, according to court documents.

The victim told deputies that Bishop burned some of her clothes and sprayed gasoline on her. Bishop tried to light her on fire by using a trail of lit gasoline.

Deputies say they could smell gasoline on the victim's shirt when she told them what happened.

Photos were taken of the fire scene, deputies said. They noticed in the ashes was a zipper, button and sleeve cuffs.

The victim identified a sweatshirt and some of her other belongings in the ashes, according to the complaint.

Deputies said there were tracks in the driveway and the yard leading to the neighbor's property.

The victim told deputies that she had to run and hide around the neighbor's property when he was chasing her with the truck.

Deputies got a warrant for Bishop's arrest.

Bishop was charged with fourth degree arson and wanton endangerment involving the use of fire. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $50,000.