Deputies: Morgantown man strangled a woman and punched a man in the face

A Morgantown man was arrested after deputies say he strangled a woman and punched a man in the face on Monday.

Deputies responded to Canyon Village for a domestic situation. When they arrived, they approached Albert Boyd, 50, a woman and a man

While deputies were speaking with Boyd, they had to issue him a disorderly conduct warning because of his behavior and excessive cursing, according to the criminal complaint. He continued to curse and act belligerent.

While trying to detain Boyd, he resisted deputies, court documents state.

Deputies say they spoke with the man and the woman. The woman said Boyd strangled her with her lighter leash, then with his hands.

The woman had marks on her neck, deputies said.

The man told deputies he saw Boyd strangling the woman and went to intervene, according to court documents. Boyd then punched him in the face.

Deputies said there were red marks on the man's cheek below his eye.

The man and woman were able to get Boyd out of the house and lock the door, according to deputies. The victims said Boyd kept trying to break into the house.

Deputies say they saw Boyd's blood on the porch and door, as well as a foot print on the door below the handle.

Boyd was taken into custody.

Deputies searched Boyd and found a small amount of marijuana on him.

Boyd was taken to the station for processing, according to the complaint.

Boyd has been charged with strangulation and attempt to commit a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.