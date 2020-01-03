Deputies: Morgantown man attacked and strangled woman

A Morgantown man was arrested after he attacked and strangled a woman, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Old River Road for a domestic situation on Thursday.

Deputies talked with a woman down the road from the house. The woman had a busted lip, scraped knees and marks on her neck.

The woman told deputies that 20-year-old Robert Kinsley Jr. was inside the house.

Deputies went inside the house and found Kinsley with a child.

Kinsley told deputies he was cleaning when the victim left the house to visit a friend. He said the victim was gone for a long period of time.

When the victim returned to the house, Kinsley confronted her, according to court documents. The argument escalated and Kinsley took the victim's phone and car keys.

Kinsley said the victim tried to get her phone back, according to the complaint. He pushed the victim to the ground several times.

The victim told deputies Kinsley attacked her and choked her.

EMS treated the victim, deputies said. Kinsley was taken into custody.

The victim told deputies that Kinsley attacked her in the past.

Kinsley has been charged with strangulation. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.