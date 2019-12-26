Police: Westover man flees in stolen vehicle, crashes, then flees on foot

A Westover man was arrested after police say he fled in a stolen vehicle, crashed the vehicle and fled on foot Christmas Eve.

According to the criminal complaint, police were trying to stop a car that almost hit a bus. The driver fled from police.

Police say the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Williams, crashed with a passenger in the car.

Williams fled on foot, according to court documents.

Police caught Williams and took him into custody.

Williams admitted to police he stole the car in Morgantown two weeks ago.

Williams have been charged with grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.