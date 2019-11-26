Deputies: Woman throws play pen that almost hit 5-month-old child

A Wallace, West Virginia, woman was arrested after deputies say that she threw a play pen that almost hit a 5-month-old child Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint that happened on Rinehart Road.

Deputies arrived at Dennisons and made contact with the complainant. She said that earlier that day, Kaitlin Feathers was staying with a 5-month-old child.

The complainant told deputies that she took the child to the living room to Feathers. About 20 minutes later, Feathers brought the child back into her room and tossed him on the bed saying, "here ya go."

The complainant asked Feathers for the keys to her car, according to court documents. Feathers refused and started punching the walls.

Feathers then threw a play pen at the complainant and it landed right in front of the child, causing a serious for the child, deputies say. The complainant left and went to a friend, then to Dennisons store and called 911.

Deputies say they went to a house on Stark Hollow. Feathers was taken into custody.

Feathers has been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $2,000.