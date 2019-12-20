Deputies: Two Tucker County residents abused child starting in May

Two people from Tucker County were arrested after they abused a child from May to Dec. 2019, deputies said.

Melissa and Dillon Waybright have been charged with 60 counts child neglect resulting in injury and 60 counts of conspiracy.

According to the criminal complaint, the child said during an interview that Melissa would hit him in the head, neck, face, back, chest, legs and stomach. The victim said the hits would cause him to black out.

The victim said Melissa would step and jump on him while he was on the ground, deputies said. Melissa would put a bleach rag in his mouth that would burn the victim's face.

The victim would be locked in his bedroom and would not be allowed out of his room to use the restroom, according to the complaint.

When the victim had an accident, he would have to use a "butter bowl" with water and a toothbrush to clean it up, deputies said.

Deputies say the victim was not allowed to eat with the family. The victim would try to sneak drinks from the bowl. Melissa started putting bleach in the bowl to keep him from drinking.

The victim said he would pour the water in his room to be able to finish faster, but a camera caught him, court documents state. He would get hit and would have to sleep on the floor without covers or a mattress.

When the victim would have accidents, he would be forced to stay in a dog cage in the dining room, police said. He said he would have to lay in the cage naked and have to eat in it.

The victim said he would have to lay on his school clothes, which were under a "puppy pad" in the cage, according to the complaint.

The victim would also be forced to go outside naked for long periods of time, according to deputies. When he got to take a bath, he would have to bathe outside while Melissa would use the water hose to wash him off. He then got a puppy pad to dry off and cover up.

Deputies say Melissa forced the victim to drink his urine, as well as her urine.

When the victim was able to get out of dog cage, Melissa and Dillon would use bungee cords, string and finally zip ties to keep the door shut, according to the complaint.

The victim said the house had four camera, one in his bedroom, one in his sister's bedroom one outside and one in the stairwell, according to the complaint.

Melissa and Dillon would leave the victim and his sister locked in their rooms when they would leave the house, according to deputies.

Dillon and Melissa are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.