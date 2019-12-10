Deputies find drugs during a traffic stop, Weston woman arrested

A Weston woman was arrested after deputies say they found drugs during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a red Ford Escort because the front passenger was not wearing her seatbelt.

Deputies spoke with the passenger, Kristy Vankirk.

While speaking with Vankirk, deputies could smell marijuana coming from the car. Vankirk said she had a marijuana bowl on her.

Deputies searched the car and found over four grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple unused small baggies.

Vankirk has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Her bail is set over $60,000.