Deputies are looking for a missing Tucker County teen.

Tucker County Sheriff Brian Wilfong said Tabitha Witemore, 17, was reported missing at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Witemore is 5'7", weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to Tucker County Sheriff's Office at 304-478-2321.