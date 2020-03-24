Designated MedExpress centers providing COVID-19 testing

MedExpress Urgent Care is providing COVID-19 testing at designated locations in or around Charleston.

Testing will only be available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria and as testing supplies remain available.

"As one of the nation's largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress is uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing," said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress. "Testing helps us identify people who have the virus so that we can make appropriate care arrangements for them and limit exposure to others in the community."

If you are wanting to receive a COVID-19 test visit the MediaExpress website to review the CDC-based screening criteria prior to visiting.

If you believe you meet the screening criteria, please call your local MedExpress center, and team members will help you determine next steps.

MedExpress centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The following is a list of MedExpress COVID-19 testing locations in West Virginia:

- Beckley, Beckley Crossing Shopping Center

- Charleston, 1416 Maccorkle Ave. SW

- Clarksburg, Emily Drive

- Elkins, Randolph Avenue

- Fayetteville

- Huntington, US Route 60

- Lewisburg

- Logan, Enterprise Drive

- Martinsburg, Retail Commons Parkway

- Morgantown, Maple Drive

- Parkersburg, Grand Central Avenue

- Princeton

- Summersville, Webster Road

- Wheeling, Elm Grove Crossing Mall