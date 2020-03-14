Despite Trump’s claims, Google not launching coronavirus testing website

(CNN) - Contrary to claims made by President Donald Trump, Google will not be publishing a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon.

During Friday's press conference, Trump thanked Google for its help to develop a website “very quickly” to facilitate testing.

Trump also said 1,700 Google engineers are working on the project.

However, Google says it's not publishing such a site.

Despite Google's response, Vice President Mike Pence he would provide an update on the website's launch by Sunday night.

All that said, Google says a subsidiary owned by its parent company, Alphabet, will in fact be launching a small-scale coronavirus site for California-based patients.

