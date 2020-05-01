Despite pandemic, rent is still due

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces this week his office responded to reports from the Consumer Protection Hotline. Some of those reports are of landlords sending eviction threats.

"I am not going to let anyone take advantage of citizens during this pandemic and I want to send a message. Everyone must comply with the law," said Attorney General Morrisey in early March.

We are now two months into nationwide lockdowns. The National Multifamily Housing Council reports in March, before many businesses shut their doors, 81% of tenants paid their rent within the first week. By April, that number slipped to 69%.

Evictions have been halted until court rooms reopen, currently predicted to be May 15th, but renters still need to pay their bills.

"Tenants who are having troubles or fear that they can not pay their rent should be in touch with their landlord trying to work out a payment plan," said Karen Jacobson, Executive Director of the Randolph County Housing Authority.

Federal regulators ordered lenders to provide flexibility to home owners in March, allowing some to defer mortgage payments for up to 12 months. But renters do not receive the same flexibility.

"We want landlords to work with tenants because there may be some people who are struggling during this difficult time. At the same time, tenants have to follow the rules as well," said A.G. Morrisey.

If tenants do receive eviction notices before courts have reopened, they can report these to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline.