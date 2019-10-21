Detroit man accused of selling drugs and giving police a fake name

A Detroit man was arrested after police say they found drugs on him Sunday. He allegedly gave police a different name.

According to the criminal complaint, police identified the driver of a car that a shoplifter from Walmart got into as Andre Woodson.

Police say they found around 17 grams of what was believed to be crack cocaine on Woodson. He said that it was crack cocaine.

Woodson also had a digital scale with white powder on it and $1,075 in cash, according to the complaint.

Police say Woodson gave them a fake ID card as his own. The name on the card was fake. He repeatedly said that was his name.

Woodson signed a finger print card under this name, according to the complaint.

Woodson has been charged with possession with intent and forgery of public record, certificate, return or attestation of court or officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Woodson's bail is set around $500,000.