Detroit man sentenced to over 2 years behind bars for heroin distribution operation

A Detroit man was sentenced to 30 months behind bars Monday for drug distribution.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Jerel Seahorn, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin in Aug. 2019. Seahorn admitted to selling heroin in March 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Seahorn's case on behalf of the government.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated Seahorn's case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.