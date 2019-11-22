Detroit woman sentenced to five years probation on drug charges

A Detroit, Michigan, woman was sentenced on Friday to five years probation for her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 43-year-old Geronda Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of "aiding and abetting the maintaining drug-involved premises" in March 2019. She admitted to maintain a home in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin, oxycodone and crack cocaine from May 2017 to May 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Wilson's case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case. The United States Marshal Service assisted.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises..