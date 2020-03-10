Digital forensic lab helps cut down time to solve investigations

Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department receive several calls to investigate digital forensic cases and were in need of a space. Now officers are able to do so with their new secure facility.

"Every case that we work has a digital connection, whether it be a cell phone or a computer, tablet, having this new lab provides us with a secure work space in order to perform digital forensic investigating."

Officials can now look through devices that connecting to the internet all within a certain amount of time.

Detective Jonathan Friend says the department can assist other agencies with investigations. With the new facility, detectives can look over a case within a couple of days to speed up the process.

"We are then able to go out to the locations where child pornography is being distributed,"Friend said. "Obtain any kind of digital media, bring it back here and we can perform our own examinations here locally."

The process allows detectives to finish up a case within a couple of weeks where before, it was uncertain how long it would take.

"The detectives are part of the I-CAC which is the task force for child pornography," said Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer. "The stuff they have now the turn around can be two or three days doing a phone or a computer ."

Sheriff Palmer says the lab will not only benefit those cases but help the department in the future.

"It's a win-win situation for the department," Palmer said. "It's another way for us moving the department forward."