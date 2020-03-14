Disc golf club host tournament to raise funds for outdoor education school

A local disc golf club, Morgantown Mountain Goats, hosted their fifth annual tournament to raise money for the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership (SOL) school.

"Our goal was generally five thousand dollars for total fundraising," vice president of the disc golf club, Nick Buysse said. "We had online options through a Facebook event page where we've raised just over three thousand dollars before the event even started, " he said.

Their goal is make sure that their students are provided for.

"It (the funds) goes to scholarship funds for the Mountain SOL school. Mountain SOL school wants to provide their learning possibilities for all kids," Buysee said.

Mountain SOL is a non-profit education program that provides after-school and summer workshops year round. Mountain SOL also provides weekly in-school classes for students at Morgantown Learning Academy, so there are many opportunities available.

"I really like that we can make it accessible to everybody. We have a sliding scale tuition so every single kid who has wanted to attend can come," Jen Osha Buysse, Director of Mountain SOL said.

Kids and adults gathered to help the cause and have fun.

"It's really awesome, we get to promote new kids out here playing disc golf, we get to expose the parents to disc golf, and get to enjoy the outdoors while teaching kids new things," Nick said.

all to make sure those in the community can learn beyond a classroom setting.

"We work not just on skills, but on building up confidence and self reliance," Jen Osha said.

"They can start to help the community with these skills that then end up turning into jobs and internships," she said.

For more information about the programs, you can visit their Facebook page or visit www.mountainSOL.org. Donations are also accepted year round.