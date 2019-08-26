Disney announces EPCOT overhaul

Big changes are coming to EPCOT as Disney overhauls the aging theme park.

New attractions and a new pavilion are announced for EPCOT. (Source: Disney/CNN)

A "Guardians of the Galaxy” ride and a "Moana" experience are just two of the attractions Disney says it’s using to reinvent EPCOT. It’s also adding a new pavilion.

The theme park is undergoing "the biggest transformation of any park we've ever accomplished," said Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products, who said the new Epcot will be "more Disney, more family, more timely and more relevant."

Other park updates will include a Mary Poppins attraction in the United Kingdom pavilion and an overhaul of the "Spaceship Earth" ride.

No word on when some of the attractions will be complete, but Disney World’s 50th anniversary is coming Oct. 1, 2021.

