Disney does quick flip, moves ‘Onward’ from box office to digital release

Pixar’s “Onward” will go from the top movie at the box office straight to digital release, as Hollywood continued to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood continues to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home because of coronavirus. (Source: Pixar/Disney)

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said in a statement.

The animated feature will be available for digital purchase on Friday night. Starting April 3, it will be available for streaming on Disney+.

