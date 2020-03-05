Dixie Chicks announce first album in 14 years

The Dixie Chicks are back on the country music scene for the first time in 14 years.

FILE PHOTO: The Dixie Chicks announced the release of their new album this week. (Source: CNN)

On Wednesday, the trio released their first single "Gaslighter" off their upcoming album of the same name.

As of Thursday morning, the music video has more than 1 million views.

The last album for Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, “Taking the Long Way,” won album of the year during the 49th Grammy Awards ceremony in 2006.

The new album is set to be released on May 1st.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.