Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits

Joe Manchin is at a career crossroads that says as much about the West Virginia politician as it does the state of American politics.

The Democrat says he'll decide right after Labor Day whether to stick with being in the U.S. Senate, where he was just reelected for a six-year term, or make a run for West Virginia governor in 2020.

As a rare Democrat who can win a statewide race in a state that's fallen hard for President Donald Trump, Manchin's decision will be telling.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)