Doddridge County man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

A West Union man is behind bars after troopers say he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

David Eakle, 50, has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree.

On Feb. 6, troopers said they received information from Ruby Memorial Hospital staff that a 4-year-old girl brought to the hospital was suspected to have been a victim of sexual assault.

The victim told a parent that Eakle assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint. She disclosed that he made her touch his genitals.

The victim also disclosed to the parent that Eakle made her perform sexual acts on him, troopers said.

Troopers say the incident happened between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at Eakle's house.

Troopers got a warrant for Eakle's arrest.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.