Doddridge County Grand Jury returns 18 indictments for October 2019 term

The Doddridge County Grand Jury returned 18 indictments Tuesday for the October 2019 term.

Indictments include:

Jenna Baker- was charged with one county of burglary

Angelo Johnson- was charged with one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of petit larceny

Joseph Kent- was charged with one count of attempt to escape, one count of destruction of property (felony) and one count of assault on government employee.

