Do you love the weather? Here's details on how you can train to be a local 'Weather Spotter'

Do you love watching storms roll in or flurries fall from the sky? The National Weather Service office in Charleston, WV will be offering a free training session this week to anyone who would like to be an extra set of eyes and ears for weather events.

The Skywarn Weather Spotter class is a public offering in which volunteers can learn how to track and provide reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service and local forecasters.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to stop by. Volunteers often include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, and private citizens.

Training is free and no registration is required. The next local class is set to take place Thursday, November 7th at the Doddridge County Public Library in West Union, West Virginia. The class begins at 5:30 pm and normally runs for about two hours.