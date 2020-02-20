Doddridge County Sheriff looking for fake $100 bills

On Valentine's Day the Doddridge County Sheriff's Department posted to their Facebook page, warning people to keep an eye out for fake $100 bills.

Their first tip about the counterfeit bills came from the local 7-11.

"The 7-11 called us and said they had a counterfeit $100 bill," said sheriff Mike Headley

Sheriff Headley is leading an investigation., since several other fake bucks have popped up since.

"The next day or two the cornerstone bank called, someone had brought one in to see if it was counterfeit..and it was,"

Now, the department wants to warn other businesses in the area to take extra care when taking cash from customers.

There are a few tell-tale signs.

"These in particular they don't have the strip in them that the normal $100 bill does," Sheriff Headley said "And the feel of them , it's just copier paper that has probably been through the wash,"

Fake money is also often smaller in size or has strange markings.

Making and giving out fake currency can lead to a sentence of 2 to 10 years and having more than 10 fake bills is a felony.

But people who try to use these can also find themselves in legal trouble.

"If you pass $100 or any counterfeit bill you're just as guilty as the one's making it,"

But people shouldn't be worried about accidentally using a fake bill.

"You're not gonna get one back from a store or a bank, you're gonna get one back from an individual,"

While the department has made one arrest, they hope spreading the word will lead to a closed case on the copycat cash.