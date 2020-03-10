Doddridge County family resource network starts program to help out local families

Laura Dye is the project coordinator for Doddridge County's Family Resource Network (FRN), and when she noticed a reoccurring need among her county's families, she looked for a solution.

"I noticed a trend that we were always having moms looking for the big items," Dye said "Car seats, cribs, babies weren't sleeping in safe places, so I jumped on the internet to see how we could get these items to Doddridge county and that's how I found the Gabriel Project,"

"The Gabriel Project" is a nationwide program that helps make sure families have what they need to raise a safe and healthy baby.

Since they started the project in January, the FRN has helped out 11 families with car seats and cribs for their kids.

The program also works with expecting mothers in the community.

"Pregnant moms, they can come in and sign up for the program when they're expecting," Dye said "That way they have that security knowing they're gonna have that car seat or crib..And then up to two years old they can continue to come in and use services from us,"

While it may seem like a simple thing, using a second-hand crib or car seat can be dangerous and even life threatening.

"Check your car seats if you're borrowing it from a friend, look on the bottom if they have an expiration date," said Dye 'they wear out just like everything else,"

The program also has a diaper supplement program and other limited amounts of baby care items.

But as the year goes on they will rely on the community to help them continue the program.

The Doddridge County Family Resource office is open every Tuesday but you can call ahead to make an appointment that works for your schedule.