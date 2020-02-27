Doddridge County launches nonprofit chapter building beds for kids

David Mitchell sought a way to give back.

"I was looking for a way to get involved in the county and get involved in the county, and I mentioned this to a group of friends of mine.."

Now, he's the president of the Doddridge county chapter of "Sleep In Heavenly Peace" a non-profit making bunk beds for kids and families in need.

The non-profit has had huge success in Harrison county, where they have been able to deliver beds to over 300 kids since their chapter started in 2018.

This Saturday will be the new Doddridge chapter's first training session, that way for their next build they can have supervisors helping volunteers build safely.

"In the future they'll be somebody there overseeing or supervising the station to help the people know what they're supposed to do make sure they're doing their job correctly and making it safely," Mitchell said

But there are more ways to help that don't involve getting your hands dirty.

"If they just want to do something as simple as buying pillows or buying sheet sets,"

The chapter works directly with the school district as part of their "holistic child" program.

Their first workshop will be held in the Board of Education's old field house.

"They're looking beyond the classroom to the whole child and how a good night's sleep can help with that," Mitchell said "So they're really behind us on that and that's why they've been so generous in supplying us with the space for a workshop,"

And even though they're just beginning, Mitchell says requests are already coming in.

"As far away as Pleasant County asking about it, through Facebook and other means the word is getting out there that we're getting started,"

Applications for beds will be available online and through the school district soon after this weekend's build.

Mitchell says they anticipate making those special deliveries as soon as possible.

"We can start making deliveries and keep building the beds,"

For more information, check out the links.