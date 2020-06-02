Doddridge County man accused of professing love for 10-year-old girl on Facebook arrested

A Doddridge County man accused of professing his love for a 10-year-old girl on social media has been arrested, deputies say.

James Moore, of West Union, has been charged with soliciting a minor.

The Doddridge County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Moore professed his love for the 10-year-old girl on on a Facebook post.

After the department received numerous complaints, Sheriff Michael Headley initiated an investigation into Moore.

Deputies arrested Moore on Tuesday. The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit and the Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.