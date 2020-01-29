Deputies: Doddridge County man caught on camera entering home

A West Union man is facing burglary charges after deputies say he was caught on camera entering a home Monday.

Deputies say Howard Eakle, 43, entered a home on the 1700 block of Central Station Road without permission.

Eakle was told multiple times not to be at the house, according to the criminal complaint.

Once he saw the camera, Eakle left the house, deputies say. He went to a friend's home and asked for a ride.

Eakle said he just got caught on camera doing a "breaking and entering," court documents state.

Deputies got a warrant for Eakle's arrest.

Eakle is being held at North Central Regional Jail.