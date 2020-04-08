Doddridge County non-profit uses technology to stay connected to community

Doddridge County Starting Point is used to working face to face with the people whom they serve, but due to the coronavirus, they have changed the way they operate.

"We do so many programs with our families and they're person to person contact, the majority of them," said Melody Brown, the staff coordinator at Starting Point "So we've had to reevaluate that because we still want to be there for our families,"

One of Starting Point's focuses is their "Parents as Teachers" program- which normally involves home visits.

"We've worked with the nation center for parents and teachers and have now been able to do those family visits either virtually or over the phone."

Their family support group "Circle of Parents" uses Facebook to keep communicating.

"What we were doing before was a coupon class and that was really growing," Brown said "So we've turned that over to a Facebook page now,"

The group also operates a food pantry, and while they have scaled back hours they're still working hard to meet not only their regular demand- but an increase due to many losing their jobs.

"It's been increasing weekly, the numbers coming through," Brown said "But that's ok because that's what we're there for and as long as we can stay stocked we're there,"

Mainly-they want to make sure all of the people with whom they work know that while they may be isolated, they're not alone.

"Just to know that they're not alone, just to have someone to vent to" said Brown "We're there,"