Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation hands out thousands in grants

Dominion Energy made their way around Morgantown, Wednesday, giving out environmental educational grants.

The grants were given to other organizations who are also working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment.

"They have to have both an environmental and an educational component. They need to be sustainable and benefit a lot of people and this particular one here at the composting facility they're planning met those requirements," said Christine Mitchell the External Affairs Manager for Dominion Energy.

Seven grants were given to places within the state, totaling nearly $80,000.