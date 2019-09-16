Dominion Energy kicked off 24th annual charity golf outing

The 24th annual event teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise money for local non-profits.

Several golfers came to the 24th annual charity golf outing at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

They also held events for 160 golfers and provided educational material on cancer.

Officials say they have collected over $200,000 for 15 non-profits and say that the event is a great way to recognize a cause that means a lot to the community.

"Many of the volunteers here today are cancer survivors," said Samantha Norris, spokesperson for Dominion Energy. "It's about knowing that you're part of a community, that if you are struggling with cancer, someone in your family is struggling with cancer you're not alone."