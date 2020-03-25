Dominion Energy suspends disconnects, removes late fees as part of coronavirus response

Dominion Energy, like other utility companies, is taking steps to keep workers safe in the field, while also protecting their customers, to ensure the gas keeps flowing.

"Business is as normal for us," said Dominion Energy West Virginia Director Jonell Carver. "We will respond and provide the service like we did before the COVID-19 epidemic."

But if you need service, Dominion's call center and employees will ask you a series of questions before determining how to respond and what protective equipment to wear.

"They're questions to clarify whether an individual has been exposed to the virus or is currently quarantined," Carver said.

The company also announced it's suspending disconnects and removing late fees to ease the financial burden many families are facing during this pandemic.

That opens the doors to scammers. Dominion says they're not making calls threatening to shut off service if payments aren't made. So if you get one of those calls, it's a scam.

Another priority for the company - supporting the healthcare industry.

While Dominion serves tens of thousands of homes across 35 West Virginia counties, it also supplies gas to hospitals and doctors' offices.

"It's very critical that all of our customers maintain heat, hot water, and can sanitize to maintain our health, but especially our hospitals and doctors offices so they can stay in operation," Carver said.

Carver says the company wants to overall provide some sense of certainty to customers in a time consumed largely by uncertainty.

"We're still here," Carver said. "We are an essential business. We are working and maintaining reliability to homes and businesses. That will continue. We're making all efforts to keep our employees safe and our customers safe. That will continue throughout the duration of this pandemic."

Dominion Energy also committed one million dollars to fight the coronavirus and address community needs in its service areas.